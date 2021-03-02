I thought in the second half we got stronger - Hunt after Wydad humbling

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt believes his team got stronger in the second half despite two late goals which handed Chiefs a 4-0 loss against Morocco's Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League group match this past Sunday.

The Glamour Boys endured an emphatic first defeat in the continental competition as the North Africans showed their pedigree at this level with a clinical performance.

With the score 2-0 at the break, Hunt feels his team had a couple of opportunities to get back into the game before Wydad secured the points by netting two late goals.

'Obviously, the scoreline doesn't look well‚ doesn't look good‚ but I thought we had a couple of good opportunities ourselves, you know, but obviously we got caught on two backpost goals‚ the first two goals‚' said Hunt.

'The third goal as well‚ you know. But all in all we had a good couple of opportunities on a difficult pitch and in a difficult situation. So, we kept going but obviously at the end‚ we got two [goals] right at the end.

'But I thought in the second half we got stronger‚ we got better and we had opportunities and tried to play‚ but obviously it wasn't to be.'

Chiefs are still without a win in the competition as they kicked off the group stages with a 0-0 draw with Guinean side Horoya AC at home.

Amakhosi are next in action in the Champions League on Saturday facing Petro de Luanda, as they look to pick up their first win in the competition.