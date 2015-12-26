I want to do more - Benteke

Liverpool striker Christian Benteke is desperate to build on his performances for the club in the New Year.

The Belgium international has scored four league goals for Liverpool since joining from Aston Villa in the off-season, but the last of those came in October.

Benteke, a £32.5million signing, said he was eager to improve under manager Jurgen Klopp.

"I think it wasn't a bad year but now I'm a Liverpool player I really want to do more and show more," he told the club's website.

"I'm looking to finish this year well and to start really well in the New Year. I want to stay fit and healthy and try to score lots of goals for Liverpool and Belgium."

Liverpool sit ninth in the Premier League table ahead of hosting league leaders Leicester City on Boxing Day.