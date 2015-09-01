I want to feel important at Leverkusen - Hernandez

Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez says a desire to feel important was a primary factor in his deadline-day move from Manchester United.

The Mexico international saw his five-year spell at Old Trafford come to a close on Monday as he joined the Bundesliga side on a three-year deal having spent last season on loan at Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old did not appear to be an integral part of Louis van Gaal's plans and he told a news conference on Tuesday of his excitement at starting afresh with Leverkusen.

"I want to feel important again as they have made me feel like that with their interest in me," he explained.

"I want to find again the happiness that I have been looking for all this time. I know it is not going to be easy, but what I have in mind is to play and help to achieve important things."

Anthony Martial is set to lead a new-look United forward line alongside Wayne Rooney, after Van Gaal also shipped out Robin van Persie during the close-season.

However, Hernandez insists he has no hard feelings towards Van Gaal, adding: "He is a great coach and each coach has his methods, his ideas and his liking to follow different styles, so he works in his own way.

"I have no problem with him. The relation between us was completely professional, like the one he has with all the players.

"But he believed that other team-mates could do more than me in certain positions on the pitch.

"As I said earlier, here I feel important and I will learn a lot. I will be surrounded by many people who can help me, so I will do everything for them also."