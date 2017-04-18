I want to give everything for the manager - Herrera grateful to Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has highlighted Jose Mourinho's role in his good performances this campaign.

After initially struggling to find his feet at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal, Herrera has flourished since the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

The 27-year-old excelled in United's 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, scoring one and assisting the other while drawing praise for limiting Eden Hazard's impact on the match.

Herrera paid tribute to Mourinho for helping him prove his worth at the Premier League side.

"I am very thankful to Mourinho," Herrera told United Review.

"This season has been the most regular one for me at the club and that is with Mourinho on the bench.

"I am happy with my development and I am happy with my performances. I am happy but I am not finished yet. So far has been okay for me but I still have to show I can give more. I want to give everything for the manager and I do not look back.

"I am very happy. He gave me, from the first day, a lot of confidence and he told me I was going to be an important player for him. I will always be thankful."

“He put in a real shift.” on why was key to Sunday's Chelsea win: April 17, 2017

Herrera is not getting carried away, however, and realises things could change quickly at a club of United's stature.

"But football changes," he added.

"We have great players and Manchester United have the capacity to sign big players, so I cannot sleep.

"I have to keep working, performing and giving what the manager wants me to give."