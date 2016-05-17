I want to stay at Roma, insists Nainggolan

Radja Nainggolan insists he does not want to leave Roma and is desperate for Miralem Pjanic to reject a move to Juventus.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a possible transfer to Chelsea, with new boss Antonio Conte reportedly having identified him as a primary target.

Pjanic has been linked with a switch to Serie A champions Juve and the 26-year-old is understood to have a buyout clause of €38million in his contract.

Nainggolan, however, says he has made it clear to Roma officials that he has no desire to leave and is determined to see Pjanic remain a team-mate of his at the Stadio Olimpico.

"I want to stay, the club know my thoughts perfectly well," he said, as quoted by Il Tempo.

"If it [Pjanic joining Juve] happens, I won't talk to him any more! Having said that, maybe in the end Pjanic will stay and I will go.

"No, that's just a joke. I want to stay at Roma."

Roma president James Pallotta underlined the club's determination to keep hold of both players last week.

"I have already said that we will not sell Pjanic and Nainggolan," Pallotta told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I want to see them continue in the jersey of Roma."