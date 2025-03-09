‘I was close, very close, to managing Liverpool. I thought it was done, but they went for Joe Fagan. From there, nothing worked out and I lost my motivation’: Ex-Real Madrid boss reveals missing out on Anfield job

By
published

Former Real Madrid manager failed to become the Liverpool manager, despite being told they were next in line at Anfield

John Toshack and Kevin Keegan playing for Liverpool
Keegan celebrates scoring for Liverpool

When Liverpool manager Bob Paisley decided his illustrious spell in charge at Anfield was coming to an end in 1983, a former player believed they were in line to replace the legendary figure.

Paisley's assistant manager, Joe Fagan, ultimately got the job, however, with Liverpool promoting him from the famous 'Boot Room'. That proved a great decision, with the Reds lifting another European Cup under Fagan's watch.

For John Toshack, who spent eight great years leading Liverpool's line in the 1970s, Fagan's appointment ended his dream of following Paisley at Anfield. A feldgling manager himself, Toshack had taken over Swansea City in 1978 and in just three years and 62 days, the Welshman - still only 32 years of age - had taken them from the Fourth Division to the First Division with promotion at Preston.

Liverpool decided on hiring Joe Fagan over John Toshack

Liverpool manager Joe Fagan, 1983

Liverpool manager Joe Fagan in 1983 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We had to win – no other result would do,” Toshack exclusively tells FourFourTwo. “I invited Shankly, who had played more than 300 matches for Preston. He gave a talk to my players in the hotel and they listened attentively; he was almost a god-like figure.

"Some 15,000 Swansea fans came all the way from Wales, and we did it. Nobby Stiles, Preston’s manager, very graciously came over to congratulate me.”

John Toshack Liverpool manager Real Madrid

Ex-Liverpool striker John Toshack (Image credit: Alamy)

The rise continued. Swansea – in their first ever top-flight season, barely seven years on from needing re-election to the Football League – led the First Division as late as the final week of March, before eventually finishing sixth. In an early 2-2 draw at Anfield, an already-significant fixture for the ex-Liverpool man became particularly poignant when Shankly died in the week of the match.

“The day before the game, I carried his coffin with three other team-mates,” Toshack says. “I was in shock – totally speechless. I wore a Swansea tracksuit during the game, but with a Liverpool shirt underneath.”

Toshack’s dream, of course, was to manage the Reds one day. Liverpool had informed that they wanted him to replace Paisley, with the Welshman then making a public statement, saying, "When I went to Swansea the thing I wanted in the long term was to end up at Liverpool".

Toshack had spent the peak years of his playing career at Liverpool in the 1970s, winning three league titles, the European Cup, FA Cup and two UEFA Cups. He then moved into management with Swansea in 1978, keeping his playing career going to 1984 though largely stopped four years beforehand.

Legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly is pictured alongside Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan, his two successors as manager, in 1971

Bob Paisley (middle) with Bill Shankly and Fagan (Image credit: Alamy)

“I was close – very close,” Toshack says. “I went to Liverpool and Bob Paisley told me that he had to stay for another year because of his pension. I’d already spoken to secretary Peter Robinson and chairman John Smith in a private room in a hotel in Southport.

“I’d told the Swansea chairman it was my last season. I thought it was done. But Liverpool went for Joe Fagan and I had to go back to Swansea. From then on, nothing worked out and Swansea were relegated. I lost my motivation.”

Toshack did remain in management for a further 34 years after leaving Swansea, however, going on to take charge of Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Wales national team, Sporting, Besiktas and many other sides until his last job in 2018.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

More about stories
Arsenal footballers in a recording studio in London, UK, to record the single &#039;Good Old Arsenal&#039;, April 1971. They sang the song at the 1971 FA Cup Final in May. From left to right, Sammy Nelson, Peter Marinello, Pat Rice, Geoff Barnett, Bob Wilson, George Armstrong, Ray Kennedy, John Radford and Charlie George. (Photo by Les Lee/Daily Express/Getty Images)

‘When I proposed to my wife, I made it a condition that she learn the words of Good Old Arsenal, released before when we won the Double. She did it, too’: Arsenal legend stipulation he made his partner over famous 1971 Gunners song
Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta La Liga in the Champions League

‘I’m told there was talk about joining Rangers, but I was never tempted by the Premier League. A few minutes at Barca were worth more than anywhere else’: Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reveals potential transfer away from Camp Nou never interested him
Arsenal footballers in a recording studio in London, UK, to record the single &#039;Good Old Arsenal&#039;, April 1971. They sang the song at the 1971 FA Cup Final in May. From left to right, Sammy Nelson, Peter Marinello, Pat Rice, Geoff Barnett, Bob Wilson, George Armstrong, Ray Kennedy, John Radford and Charlie George. (Photo by Les Lee/Daily Express/Getty Images)

‘When I proposed to my wife, I made it a condition that she learn the words of Good Old Arsenal, released before when we won the Double. She did it, too’: Arsenal legend stipulation he made his partner over famous 1971 Gunners song
See more latest
Most Popular
Arsenal footballers in a recording studio in London, UK, to record the single &#039;Good Old Arsenal&#039;, April 1971. They sang the song at the 1971 FA Cup Final in May. From left to right, Sammy Nelson, Peter Marinello, Pat Rice, Geoff Barnett, Bob Wilson, George Armstrong, Ray Kennedy, John Radford and Charlie George. (Photo by Les Lee/Daily Express/Getty Images)
‘When I proposed to my wife, I made it a condition that she learn the words of Good Old Arsenal, released before when we won the Double. She did it, too’: Arsenal legend stipulation he made his partner over famous 1971 Gunners song
Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta La Liga in the Champions League
‘I’m told there was talk about joining Rangers, but I was never tempted by the Premier League. A few minutes at Barca were worth more than anywhere else’: Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reveals potential transfer away from Camp Nou never interested him
US President Donald Trump waits to speak in Emancipation Hall during inauguration ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Greg Nash / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) with the Rangers crest behind him
‘I was aware of the rumours of Donald Trump buying Rangers – my first sit-down board meeting with him would have been interesting…’ Ally McCoist gives verdict on reports of a high-profile takeover
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to face struggles at Old Trafford
‘Ruben Amorim needs to be more flexible – the best bosses are able to switch between formations’ Former Manchester United defender voices concerns at manager’s tactics
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Ange Postecoglou manager / head coach of Tottenham Hotspur after the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 09, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
‘I still back Ange Postecoglou – people haven’t respected what he’s said, that injuries have made a massive difference’ Tottenham Hotspur legend defends manager from criticism
SHIZUOKA, JAPAN - JUNE 21: WM 2002 in JAPAN und KOREA, Shizuoka; Match 57/VIERTELFINALE/ENGLAND - BRASILIEN (ENG - BRA) 1:2; hintere Reihe v.li.: EDMILSON, LUCIO, Gilberto SILVA, ROQUE JUNIOR, TORWART MARCUS, CAFU; vordere Reihe v.li.: RONALDINHO, RONALDO, Roberto CARLOS, RIVALDO, KLEBERSON/BRA TEAM/MANNSCHAFT (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)
‘Brazil didn’t panic against England in 2002 – their style of play made it easier to defend, even with 10 men, and we held on without too much fear of losing’: Selecao star reveals confidence during World Cup quarter-final
KIRKBY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Adrian, Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool and John Achterberg first-team goalkeeping coach during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 24, 2021 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
‘I’d watched Alisson since 2012, but he had no EU passport. I did my own work and thought if we were to spend money, he was the only one to spend it on’: Liverpool waited patiently for Brazilian goalkeeper before finally making £67m signing in 2018
MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM: Arsenal players (L-R:) Martin Keown, captain Patrick Vieira,keeper David Seaman, Ashley Cole,Ray Parlour, and Edu celebrate after a premier league match win over Manchester United at Old Trafford 08 May 2002. The win secured Arsenal the double after winning the cup final 04 May 2002. (Photo credit should read PAUL BARKER/AFP via Getty Images)
'Winning the league at Old Trafford tops White Hart Lane – you can imagine Fergie saying, "Don’t let this mob beat us to win the title at our own stadium"': Arsenal legend preferred sealing 2002 title against Manchester United than in 2004 versus Spurs
Andres Iniesta
‘It’s hard to describe scoring the winner in the World Cup final. The ball came to me, I controlled it, and time stopped. It was like slow motion. I heard silence’: Andres Iniesta recalls scoring winner for Spain against the Netherlands in 2010
Newcastle fans celebrate victory against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup in January 2024.
When did Newcastle United last win a trophy?