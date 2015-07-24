I won't copy Gerrard - Henderson

Jordan Henderson has vowed to be his own man after taking on the captaincy of Liverpool from Steven Gerrard.

Midfielder Henderson was named as Brendan Rodgers' new skipper earlier this month after Liverpool legend Gerrard left for LA Galaxy following a 12-year spell with the armband that made him the club's longest-serving captain.

And the 25-year-old has no intention of trying to copy his predecessor, as he feels doing so represents an impossible task.

"I don't think there will ever be another Steven Gerrard in terms of talent and leadership," Henderson said.

"But it was good for me to play with him and learn from him. He's a footballer who I had so much respect for and for a leadership aspect as well.

"I have taken as much as I could from him and I will try and use that. But going forward, I have got to do what I believe is right and what I want to do.

"I still speak to Stevie on a regular basis. He always tells me that if I need any advice, he is always on the end of a phone.

"When he scored the other day, I got in touch with him straight away. I was delighted for him and you could see how much it meant to him from the way he celebrated. I can still learn from him, even when he is playing so far away.

"He just said he would always be there for me, really. He was over the moon for me."