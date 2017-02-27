I would be surprised if Messi wrote tweet - Ramos responds to Pique

Sergio Ramos hit back at Barcelona rival Gerard Pique's suggestions that Real Madrid have benefited from controversial decisions after the LaLiga leaders converted a fortuitous penalty in their come-from-behind win at Villarreal.

A regular on social media, outspoken Barca defender Pique took to Twitter following Madrid's enthralling 3-2 victory to highlight previous instances when the Spanish capital club have profited from contentious circumstances this season after they were awarded a dubious penalty on Sunday.

Bruno Soriano was harshly penalised for a handball inside the area as Cristiano Ronaldo converted the 74th-minute spot-kick before Alvaro Morata completed the comeback from 2-0 down with seven minutes remaining.

Ramos was asked about Pique's tweets post-match and the Madrid captain told reporters: "I would be surprised if it would be [Lionel] Messi [to write the tweet].

"We already know about Pique's world, where everything's a plot against him.

"The referees have a difficult job, we have to try and make them more comfortable. Referees sometimes give you and others take away, but you have to be prepared for everything.

"We are not going to get into these issues because it will not change anything, the three points will be added and we will continue to be first."

The win at Estadio de la Ceramica ensured Madrid stayed one point clear of defending champions Barcelona - who defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 earlier on Sunday - with a game in hand.