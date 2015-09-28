I would pick Alexis Sanchez over Neymar, says Di Natale

Udinese star Antonio Di Natale has stressed he would prefer Alexis Sanchez over Neymar if he had to choose between the Arsenal man and the Barcelona forward.

Neymar and Alexis played together at Barcelona in 2013-14 before the Catalans opted to cash in on the Chile international and bring in Luis Suarez from Liverpool.

Di Natale would have held on to his former team-mate, though, had he been in charge and has nothing but praise for the 26-year-old.

"Alexis and Neymar are both wonderful players, who play talismanic roles for top club sides," he said.

"When you're talking about players at that level, it's always difficult to say who's better. If I was a coach, I'd love to have both of them in my team.

"But if I had to choose one, I'd choose Alexis: because he's a little more 'concrete' than the Brazilian.

"Alexis is the best team-mate I had in my life. I've played with a lot of champions, but he is the best; and he's proven it by performing for enormous clubs such as Barcelona and Arsenal.

"It's quite easy to be a star in a little or medium team, where there is no pressure and where competition is far to be ferocious. But to confirm your individual qualities within the biggest teams is something only few can achieve."

Alexis netted 16 goals in 35 Premier League appearances for Arsenal last season, but initially struggled to get going this term, with his hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Leicester City at the weekend representing his first goals of 2015-16.