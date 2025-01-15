TNT Sports 2025 presenters, pundits and commentators: The TNT Sports line-up in full
The TNT Sports 2025 presenters, pundits and commentators feature an all-star cast of former stars
TNT Sports - formerly BT Sports - entered a new era ahead of the 2024/25 season after its fresh rebrand.
The popular broadcast network will show 52 Premier League games across the campaign with plenty of heavy hitters from the punditry world selected to feature on our screens.
We sometimes see a crossover when it comes to the UEFA Champions League and often boxing coverage too - so who are they and who can we expect to see?
TNT Sports 2025 presenters, pundits and commentators
Who are the presenters on TNT Sports?
Laura Woods
A two-time winner of SJA British Sports Journalism Awards Sports Presenter of the Year, Laura Woods has established herself as the face of TNT Sports' coverage of the UEFA Champions League in recent years.
Woods began presenting in 2009 as a runner at Sky Sports. She worked her way up to presenting roles and left Sky Sports in 2022. Woods has also in the past been the face of boxing events on TNT which have included Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois.
Reshmin Chowdhury
Reshmin Chowdhury has worked for TNT Sports for over nine years in total having worked on football events including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup.
She left the BBC in 2023 but does also work on talkSPORT, presenting the 12:30 kick off each Saturday on the station's GameDay coverage.
Lynsey Hipgrave
Lynsey Hipgrave has featured more and more regularly on Premier League action, following the role she began at the start of the 2022/23 season. Her work with BT Sports began back in 2013.
Having progressed through roles as a presenter and broadcaster, she has also worked at the FIFA World Cup, FA Cup final and in European events such as the UEFA Europa League in the past.
Jules Breach
Jules Breach is another member of the TNT Sports team and features regularly across Premier League and UEFA Europa League action. She began working for the company in August 2016.
Breach has held some pretty big roles during her media career including working with Channel 4 to present England matches on a regular basis. She also works as a columnist for FourFourTwo.
Matt Smith
A regular face across all sport on TV, Matt Sport was tasked with leading TNT Sports Goals Show Xtra coverage ahead of the 2024/25 season. He has now worked for the company - formerly BT Sports - since 2015.
Smith has worked on non-league football, motorsport, snooker and cricket to name a few and is a very experienced presenter. He began working freelance in 2015 and he left ITV Sport.
Who are the pundits on TNT Sports?
Karen Carney
Karen Carney began working for TNT Sports ahead of the 2024/25 season and is seen across broadcasts of UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and Premier League football.
In 2020, she began working in sports media after a successful career in women's football that saw her win FA Women's Cup titles with Birmingham City, Arsenal and Chelsea.
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand's media career with BT Sport and now TNT Sports began in 2015 not long after his retirement from professional football. He is now seen every week on the show's coverage of the UEFA Champions League.
A six-time Premier League winner, Ferdinand is perhaps most notably remembered for insisting Manchester United should pay Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'whatever he wants' after they beat PSG in 2019.
Peter Crouch
Peter Crouch is another popular player to have transitioned from professional to pundit on TNT Sports in recent years and is good value for his wisdom and knowledge.
Crouch is tailor-made for the role due to his jovial sense of humour and has now worked in football media since 2014. He also presents a self-titled podcast 'That Peter Crouch Podcast' which has over 130,000 subscribers on YouTube.
Joe Cole
Joe Cole began working for BT Sport in 2019 before moving over TNT Sports this season. He works with coverage of the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League, usually where Chelsea are involved.
Cole has been criticised in the past for his analysis but does offer a different view on the panel. He also works on England's coverage on Channel 4 regularly.
Owen Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves began his media career with BT Sport in 2014 and has continued to do so ever since. The former Manchester United midfielder has also in the past featured as a Football Analyst on news channel CNN.
Hargreaves suffered with injuries throughout his career but has found a place as a pundit and is good value for his European knowledge and insight.
Ally McCoist
One of the most popular members of the TNT Sports team is none other than former Scotland international Ally McCoist. He has done so since the 2017/18 season.
McCoist was awarded an OBE for his services to association football and to broadcasting in the 2024 Birthday Honours list.
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes has worked with TNT Sports since 2014 and has various other projects he is involved in. He co-owns League Two side Salford City and is also heavily involved in the University Academy 92.
Scholes has also worked in print media providing football opinion pieces for The Independent in the past.
Joleon Lescott
Joleon Lescott has worked as both a pundit and a football coach following his retirement in 2017. He works on UEFA Champions League and Premier League games for TNT Sports.
Lescott most recently worked as a first-team coach alongside former England interim boss Lee Carsley after Gareth Southgate's departure.
Who are the commentators on TNT Sports?
Darren Fletcher
Darren Fletcher is the most popular voice on TNT Sports coverage of football and boxing. He has worked for the company for over ten years.
Glenn Hoddle
Glenn Hoddle often features as both a pundit and a commentator on TNT Sports live football coverage. He has done so since retiring from coaching.
Lucy Ward
Lucy Ward is often heard on TNT Sports commentary duty and has done so as a co-commentator since her retirement back in 2009.
Robbie Savage
Robbie Savage has taken a backseat in his media career given his full-time job as Macclesfield FC manager. He often works on TNT Sports' UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League coverage throughout the week.
Adam Summerton
Adam Summerton is another regular voice in our ears during TNT Sports' European football coverage. He has worked as a commentator since 2003.
