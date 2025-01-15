TNT Sports 2025 presenters, pundits and commentators: The TNT Sports line-up in full

TNT Sports will show 52 Premier League games live across the 2024/25 campaign

TNT Sports - formerly BT Sports - entered a new era ahead of the 2024/25 season after its fresh rebrand.

The popular broadcast network will show 52 Premier League games across the campaign with plenty of heavy hitters from the punditry world selected to feature on our screens.

We sometimes see a crossover when it comes to the UEFA Champions League and often boxing coverage too - so who are they and who can we expect to see?

Who are the presenters on TNT Sports?

Laura Woods

Laura Woods is the most popular face on TNT Sports regular coverage (Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-time winner of SJA British Sports Journalism Awards Sports Presenter of the Year, Laura Woods has established herself as the face of TNT Sports' coverage of the UEFA Champions League in recent years.

Woods began presenting in 2009 as a runner at Sky Sports. She worked her way up to presenting roles and left Sky Sports in 2022. Woods has also in the past been the face of boxing events on TNT which have included Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois.

Reshmin Chowdhury

Reshmin Chowdhury has also in the past worked for the BBC (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reshmin Chowdhury has worked for TNT Sports for over nine years in total having worked on football events including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup.

She left the BBC in 2023 but does also work on talkSPORT, presenting the 12:30 kick off each Saturday on the station's GameDay coverage.

Lynsey Hipgrave

Lynsey Hipgrave's initial break came on Manchester radio station Galaxy 102 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lynsey Hipgrave has featured more and more regularly on Premier League action, following the role she began at the start of the 2022/23 season. Her work with BT Sports began back in 2013.

Having progressed through roles as a presenter and broadcaster, she has also worked at the FIFA World Cup, FA Cup final and in European events such as the UEFA Europa League in the past.

Jules Breach

Jules Breach is another regular member of TNT Sports' coverage (Image credit: Alamy)

Jules Breach is another member of the TNT Sports team and features regularly across Premier League and UEFA Europa League action. She began working for the company in August 2016.

Breach has held some pretty big roles during her media career including working with Channel 4 to present England matches on a regular basis. She also works as a columnist for FourFourTwo.

Matt Smith

Matt Smith has worked for TNT Sports since 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A regular face across all sport on TV, Matt Sport was tasked with leading TNT Sports Goals Show Xtra coverage ahead of the 2024/25 season. He has now worked for the company - formerly BT Sports - since 2015.

Smith has worked on non-league football, motorsport, snooker and cricket to name a few and is a very experienced presenter. He began working freelance in 2015 and he left ITV Sport.

Who are the pundits on TNT Sports?

Karen Carney

Karen Carney left Sky Sports last season and now works for TNT Sports (Image credit: Getty Images)

Karen Carney began working for TNT Sports ahead of the 2024/25 season and is seen across broadcasts of UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and Premier League football.

In 2020, she began working in sports media after a successful career in women's football that saw her win FA Women's Cup titles with Birmingham City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand is one of the most popular TNT Sports pundits (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rio Ferdinand's media career with BT Sport and now TNT Sports began in 2015 not long after his retirement from professional football. He is now seen every week on the show's coverage of the UEFA Champions League.

A six-time Premier League winner, Ferdinand is perhaps most notably remembered for insisting Manchester United should pay Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'whatever he wants' after they beat PSG in 2019.

Peter Crouch

Peter Crouch on punditry duty for TNT Sports (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter Crouch is another popular player to have transitioned from professional to pundit on TNT Sports in recent years and is good value for his wisdom and knowledge.

Crouch is tailor-made for the role due to his jovial sense of humour and has now worked in football media since 2014. He also presents a self-titled podcast 'That Peter Crouch Podcast' which has over 130,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Joe Cole

Joe Cole is another popular member of TNT Sports' punditry team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joe Cole began working for BT Sport in 2019 before moving over TNT Sports this season. He works with coverage of the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League, usually where Chelsea are involved.

Cole has been criticised in the past for his analysis but does offer a different view on the panel. He also works on England's coverage on Channel 4 regularly.

Owen Hargreaves

Owen Hargreaves is a long-standing member of TNT Sports football coverage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Owen Hargreaves began his media career with BT Sport in 2014 and has continued to do so ever since. The former Manchester United midfielder has also in the past featured as a Football Analyst on news channel CNN.

Hargreaves suffered with injuries throughout his career but has found a place as a pundit and is good value for his European knowledge and insight.

Ally McCoist

Ally McCoist during his role as a TNT Sports pundit (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most popular members of the TNT Sports team is none other than former Scotland international Ally McCoist. He has done so since the 2017/18 season.

McCoist was awarded an OBE for his services to association football and to broadcasting in the 2024 Birthday Honours list.

Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes has worked as a pundit since his retirement in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Scholes has worked with TNT Sports since 2014 and has various other projects he is involved in. He co-owns League Two side Salford City and is also heavily involved in the University Academy 92.

Scholes has also worked in print media providing football opinion pieces for The Independent in the past.

Joleon Lescott

Joleon Lescott smiles during punditry with TNT Sports (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joleon Lescott has worked as both a pundit and a football coach following his retirement in 2017. He works on UEFA Champions League and Premier League games for TNT Sports.

Lescott most recently worked as a first-team coach alongside former England interim boss Lee Carsley after Gareth Southgate's departure.

Darren Fletcher

Darren Fletcher works as a TNT Sports commentator (Image credit: Getty Images)

Darren Fletcher is the most popular voice on TNT Sports coverage of football and boxing. He has worked for the company for over ten years.

Glenn Hoddle

Glenn Hoddle has worked as a pundit and a commentator (Image credit: Getty Images)

Glenn Hoddle often features as both a pundit and a commentator on TNT Sports live football coverage. He has done so since retiring from coaching.

Lucy Ward

Lucy Ward is a TNT Sports commentator and pundit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucy Ward is often heard on TNT Sports commentary duty and has done so as a co-commentator since her retirement back in 2009.

Robbie Savage

Robbie Savage is also currently the manager of Macclesfield FC (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robbie Savage has taken a backseat in his media career given his full-time job as Macclesfield FC manager. He often works on TNT Sports' UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League coverage throughout the week.

Adam Summerton

Adam Summerton is one of TNT Sports most recognised commentators (Image credit: Radio Times)

Adam Summerton is another regular voice in our ears during TNT Sports' European football coverage. He has worked as a commentator since 2003.