Ibe desperate for Liverpool silverware

Jordon Ibe says he is desperate to win silverware with Liverpool as the Reds prepare for the first leg of their League Cup semi-final against Stoke on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's men saw off Southampton in the fifth round in some style, winning 6-1 at St Mary's Stadium.

And Ibe hopes the Merseyside giants can get a good result at the Britannia Stadium on Tuesday to boost their chances of capturing silverware.

"The club has not won a cup in a few years now so it's vital for us to try and win one. It's massive," he told the official Liverpool website.

"It could [also] build confidence for the other cups we've got and for the Premier League. It'll give us the confidence to do better.

"It seems like we're so close. Two games until Wembley and we're so close to actually winning a cup for Liverpool."

However, Ibe realises Stoke will be no pushovers and has urged his team-mates not to take the away game lightly.

"You've seen in previous games that they're tough to break down so it will be an exciting game. Hopefully we can get the win we need, win the home game, and get to Wembley," he added.

"Their front four players have been terrific so far, they've got some quality up there. We have to take the chances we've had in previous games and be clinical.

"The manager said if we're not getting the chances or not putting them away, it's vital for us to just keep it 0-0. But everyone in the team is fired up and trying to win this game instead of a 0-0 so we can set up the game to come at Anfield."