Ibe eyeing return in time for Liverpool run-in

The teenage winger spent the majority of the first half of the season on loan at Championship side Derby County, before returning to Anfield in January and making his mark on the first-team.

Ibe's progress was hampered when he hurt his knee during the UEFA Europa League defeat at Besiktas on February 26.

Liverpool have yet to put a timescale on a potential return but, having stepped up his rehabilitation, Ibe is itching to get back into action.

"I'm enjoying it [training] and hopefully I can push on now, keep doing the gym sessions and hopefully get back into training soon and play again," Ibe told Liverpool's official website.

"I was a bit nervous coming back because I hadn't been out on the grass for four weeks, but everything is going well.

"It was the ligament on the side of my knee and they said I could be out for six to eight weeks, but everything has gone smoothly from here and hopefully I can crack on now and get back in action.

"Things happen for a reason so hopefully I can just learn from this, build up the strength in my knee and come back stronger and hopefully be even better."