Ibisevic leaves Stuttgart for Hertha

Hertha Berlin have signed Bosnia-Herzegovina striker Vedad Ibisevic from Bundesliga rivals Stuttgart.

The 31-year-old moves from the Mercedes-Benz Arena to the Olympiastadion after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

Ibisevic has scored 82 goals in 202 Bundesliga appearances across spells for Alemannia Aachen, Hoffenheim and Stuttgart.

He joined Stuttgart from Hoffenheim in January 2012 and was part of the team that reached the DFB-Pokal final in 2013, only to lose 3-2 to Bayern Munich.

"They were beautiful years in Stuttgart, even though we have not always achieved the desired results" Ibisevic told his now former club's official website.

"In the end we were all in agreement that a change for both sides is the right decision. I wish Stuttgart and all their fans the best of luck and a successful season."

Ibisevic will start training with Hertha following Bosnia's Euro 2016 qualifiers with Belgium and Andorra.

Hertha visit Borussia Dortmund on Sunday hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the new season, which has seen Pal Dardai's side take four points from two league games.