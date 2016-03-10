Ibrahimovic attracted to Premier League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic said the Premier League is an attractive option, though the Paris Saint-Germain striker insisted he is not in discussions with anyone.

Ibrahimovic's contract expires at season's end and the Sweden international's status as a free agent is expected to spark a frenzy among some of the world's biggest clubs, despite his age.

While a move to MLS has been mooted, the Premier League has loomed as a likely destination for the 34-year-old, but he was tight-lipped following PSG's 2-1 Champions League win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

"I have another two months with PSG. I'm not in discussions with anyone," Ibrahimovic told reporters after scoring PSG's second goal in London as PSG qualified for the quarter-finals via a 4-2 aggregate victory.

"Let's see what happens. I'm not closing the door for anyone. I'll put it on the table and see if it's good for me and my family."

Asked if the Premier League appealed to him, Ibrahimovic added: "The Premier League has always been attractive."