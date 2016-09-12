Ibrahimovic backs Pogba to prove 'jealous' critics wrong

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Paul Pogba's "jealous" critics will be silenced by the midfielder.

World-record signing Pogba has made a slow start to life back at Old Trafford, where United suffered a 2-1 derby loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

But Ibrahimovic has no doubt as to the 23-year-old's talents, insisting the France international will prove people wrong.

"Paul came from a generation that is becoming important in France," the Swedish striker told SFR Sport.

"The national team did not win the Euros, unfortunately, but the generation is strong and they will become stronger and Paul is one of them, and with what he has done, he will become even better.

"I did not know Paul before and now I know him personally, he is a boy who works hard, he wants to progress and has a good attitude.

"But he is still young and all the jealous people talking about him will swallow every word they said about him because he will only get better."

Pogba is yet to score or have an assist in three Premier League games, but United sit fourth with three wins.

Ibrahimovic, who has already netted four times in the league, said the pressure on Pogba was enormous.

He said: "You have to be realistic, people are putting a lot of pressure on Paul. His transfer created a huge amount of buzz."

United return to action with a Europa League trip to Feyenoord on Thursday before travelling to Watford three days later.