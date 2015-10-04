Ibrahimovic breaks Paris Saint-Germain goal record

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Paris Saint-Germain's all-time record goalscorer after notching his 110th goal for the French champions in Sunday's Classique clash with Marseille.

Sweden star Ibrahimovic surpasses the tally of 109 goals in 212 games set by former Portugal striker Pauleta.

Two penalties within four first-half minutes at the Parc des Princes secured Ibrahimovic's place in PSG history.

Speaking before PSG's previous league match against Nantes, Pauleta said he was happy to see a player of Ibrahimovic's stature break his record.

He said: "Ibra deserves it. In my eyes, he's one of the three best players in the planet.

"I'm happy because it's not just anybody, it's Ibrahimovic.

"Cristiano [Ronaldo] took my record for the national team and when those players take your records, you don't feel bad."