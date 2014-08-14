Ibrahimovic expects to retire in 2016

The Sweden striker joined PSG from Milan in July 2012 and has enjoyed a prolific stint with the French capital club.

Ibrahimovic has fired PSG to two straight Ligue 1 titles, a Coupe de la Ligue crown and two Trophee des Champions successes in his time at the Parc des Princes.

The 32-year-old, who has scored 76 goals for the Parisian giants, has revealed that he expects to hang up his boots after the 2015/16 campaign.

"I have a contract until 2016," Ibrahimovic told ESPN.

"I will be 34 next season and I don't see myself continuing to play at the top level after that. So probably the answer is yes."

Ibrahimovic was one of a number of high profile signings funded by PSG's Qatari ownership group, who took over the club in 2011 with designs on turning the club into a European force.

And the former Barcelona, Juventus and Inter frontman is in no doubt his switch to PSG was the right move for his career.

"It is very special. I was here from the beginning. I wanted to join PSG for the project that I believed in at the time and still believe in," he added.

"I knew it would be a great choice, and so far it has gone exactly like I expected to be. I am very happy and proud.

"I think that to reach the next step, I have to do better than last year. I have reached the level I am at now because I have always wanted to be better than the season before."