Ibrahimovic feeling good after Nantes brace

Ibrahimovic has struggled with a heel injury for the majority of the 2014-15 Ligue 1 campaign, a problem that is expected to hamper the Swede for the rest of the season according to PSG doctor Eric Rolland.

But the Sweden international came to PSG's rescue at the Parc de Princes, scoring twice in the space of 14 minutes as the French champions overcame Nantes to leapfrog leaders Marseille, who are in action on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic put PSG on level terms in the 34th minute, tapping home Lucas Moura's cross, and he doubled his tally three minutes into the second half with a stunning free-kick.

After scoring his third goal in two games, having missed the midweek draw at Lille, Ibrahimovic said he will be back to his best soon.

"I felt good out there tonight. Match after match, I'm getting better," Ibrahimovic is quoted as telling PSG's official website.

"I'm not yet 100 per cent but if I continue like this I'll get back to my best.

"I always try to help my team as much as possible and this evening I did that with my two goals."