Ibrahimovic goes to Sweden for treatment

Ibrahimovic picked up the injury in PSG's 3-1 UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Chelsea last Wednesday.

The Sweden international was unavailable for the second leg of the tie, and his absence proved costly as Chelsea fought back to win 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, levelling the tie at 3-3 and progressing on the away goals rule.

Former Barcelona, Milan and Inter man Ibrahimovic is expected to be out for another three weeks, meaning that he will miss PSG's Coupe de la Ligue final with Lyon on April 19.

In a brief statement on their website, the defending Ligue 1 champions confirmed that the 32-year-old has returned to his homeland to continue his recovery.

The statement read: "In consultation with Paris Saint-Germain, Zlatan Ibrahimovic travelled to Sweden on Wednesday to continue treatment on his hamstring strain."

Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a magnificent season for PSG this term, scoring 40 goals in all competitions.

Laurent Blanc's men will win the Ligue 1 title for a second straight season if they win at Lyon in the league on Sunday and Monaco lose at Rennes.