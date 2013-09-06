Ibrahimovic had no interest in leaving PSG

Ibrahimovic joined PSG from Milan in July 2012, and went on to inspire the French capital club to their first Ligue 1 title since 1994, scoring 35 goals in all competitions.

The Sweden international striker became the first Ligue 1 player to score 30 goals in a season since Jean-Pierre Papin in 1990, but his future at the Parc des Princes had looked in some doubt after PSG moved to bring in Edinson Cavani from Napoli in July.

Serie A champions Juventus were among the clubs to be linked with Ibrahimovic, who played for the Turin side between 2004 and 2006.

Real Madrid had also been credited with an interest in the 31-year-old, but the former Ajax, Inter and Barcelona forward has insisted he never had any intention of moving to another club.

"I always knew that I would not leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The club takes care of me very well," Ibrahimovic said.

"Of course, you never know what will happen, but I never really considered leaving PSG."

Ibrahimovic opened his account for the new season last Saturday, scoring late on in PSG's 2-0 home win over newly-promoted Guingamp.