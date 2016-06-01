Ibrahimovic: I am too good for Swedish football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has quashed fleeting speculation he could return to Malmo by claiming he is too good for Swedish domestic football.

Ibrahimovic on Monday vowed to return to play in Malmo, with many understanding his promise to mean he could make a sensational switch to his first club.

However, the 34-year-old, who is available on a free transfer following the expiry of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, has now said his only intention is to return to his home city with the national team.

"I am too good for Allsvenskan," Sweden captain Ibrahimovic told a news conference on Wednesday.

New Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho - who managed Ibrahimovic at Inter - is thought to be leading the race for the ex-Barcelona and Milan star's signature, but he is happy to encourage rumours about his future for the time being.

"I want you to write stories, they get me excited, and see who can make up the best ones," Ibrahimovic told reporters. "When I get tired of them, I'll let you know where I'll go."

Ibrahimovic started his professional career with Malmo, before leaving the Allsvenskan side for Ajax in 2001.