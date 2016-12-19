Ibrahimovic: I can play until I'm 50!

Like a fine wine, Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets better with age, so much so that the evergreen Manchester United strikers believes he can continue playing until he is 50.

At 35, Ibrahimovic has proved age is just a number since swapping French champions Paris Saint-Germain for United in the off-season, after taking his 2016-17 tally to 16 goals following his two-goal haul against West Brom on Saturday.

Ibrahimovic - who is expected to sign a new contract after arriving on an initial one-year deal - scored both goals in the 2-0 victory at The Hawthorns, with the former Sweden captain how enjoying a run of 10 goals in nine matches in all competitions.

"I feel happy, I feel good," said Ibrahimovic. "Even if I'm 35, in my mind I'm 20.

"I think I could play also at 50, but it won't be down to me.

"The older I get, the better I get, like red wine! You like red wine? I'm a perfect example of that.

"The older I get, the better I play."