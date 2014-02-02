Ibrahimovic: I had never seen Cabaye play

Cabaye, who joined PSG from Premier League side Newcastle United on Wednesday in a deal believed to be worth £20 million, came off the bench to make his debut for the Ligue 1 leaders in Friday's win over Bordeaux, secured by goals from Ibrahimovic and Alex.

The midfielder came close to capping his maiden appearance for the defending French champions with a goal as he hit the post with a header.

Afterwards Ibrahimovic admitted to knowing little about the former Lille man, although he is hopeful that Cabaye's presence will be of benefit to PSG as Laurent Blanc's men seek to retain the Ligue 1 title and reach the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League.

"With all due respect to him (Cabaye), I had never seen him play before," Ibrahimovic told beIN Sport.

"But he came on during the game and did good things. The more good players we have, the better for us. We will need everyone."

Ibrahimovic and Cabaye will attempt to help PSG reach the Coupe de la Ligue final when they face Nantes in the last four on Tuesday.