Ibrahimovic: I know how to kick someone and make him fall asleep

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he could kick someone in the head and put them to sleep if he wanted to as he denied deliberately making contact with Seamus Coleman.

The 35-year-old scored the United's goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Everton with a brilliant first-half lob, but was frustrated when Leighton Baines claimed a last-minute point for Ronald Koeman's side from the penalty spot.

Sunday's match also saw Ibrahimovic involved in a heavy challenge with Everton defender Coleman - who later had to be substituted - and his foot made contact with the Republic of Ireland international's head in the aftermath.

But Ibrahimovic denied intentionally making contact with Coleman and suggested he would have known about it had his action been deliberate.

"Trust me, if I want to kick someone in the head, I know how to kick someone in the head and make him fall asleep," Ibrahimovic said to MUTV.

"That is the only thing I have to say.

"They played hard and I heard one of the commentators say I kicked someone in the head on purpose.

"It was a 50-50 duel. He pulled me down and I tried to avoid touching him."

In-form Ibrahimovic's goal was his sixth in five matches across all competitions, but United have now only won twice in 11 Premier League matches.