Ibrahimovic: I know where I'm going next

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suggested he has already decided on his next move after making his final Ligue 1 appearance for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

The Sweden star, who this week announced he will leave the club at the end of the season, set a new record of 38 goals in a single campaign in the French top flight after scoring twice in PSG's 4-0 win over Nantes.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a possible move to Premier League, as well as to MLS or Asia, while Adriano Galliani has hinted at a possibility of bringing him back to AC Milan despite concerns over his high wages.

The 34-year-old has now claimed he has a decision on his future in mind after enjoying what he described as "a beautiful night" in which his children came onto the pitch to share in his standing ovation.

"I know what I will do next year but I wouldn't tell you," he said to BeIn Sport.

"I am very excited tonight, I've had four fantastic years here. This is a fantastic group, it's even the best group I've played with. I will miss this team.

On oubliera jamais !!! May 14, 2016

"We're proud of what we've done. The club will remain in my heart. I hope they will continue [to win] because the project is huge. I'm not worried.

"It was a beautiful night, it was hard to describe what I experienced. I never cry usually, but when I saw my children come on, I had tears in my eyes.

"I am very grateful to the French people. I had to give them the best of myself."

Ibrahimovic later thanked the PSG faithful before lifting the Ligue 1 trophy for the fourth year in a row.

"I'm very emotional today. It was a very special game after four years here," he said to a packed Parc des Princes.

"You will remain in my heart. I hope the club continues with this captain and keeps winning a lot without Ibra. It's difficult, but it's possible.

"Thanks to everyone, to Paris, France, myself and my family are very happy."