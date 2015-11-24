Ibrahimovic: I will retire if I no longer feel good enough

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to make a decision about his future at Paris Saint-Germain but made it clear he will retire once he feels he is no longer good enough to play at the highest level.

The 34-year-old's contract with PSG is due to expire at the end of the season with rumours suggesting he will leave the Ligue 1 champions and move to MLS or retire altogether after playing at Euro 2016 with Sweden.

Ibrahimovic has refused to rule anything out but insisted he alone will make the decision on when to hang up his boots.

"There has been a lot of talk about how this is my last year at Paris Saint-Germain, but only I will decide what will happen," Ibrahimovic said at a news conference.

"I have not decided yet what will happen at the end of the season. I don't know what will happen at this stage.

"I am still enjoying my football and I am happy. So long as I am feeling well, I will continue to play.

"Once I no longer feel good enough and can no longer reach my best level, I will retire.

"I have seen some great players who kept on playing for too long and could no longer show what they could before and I don't want that. But I am still happy now."

Ibrahimovic has netted nine goals in 14 appearances in all competitions for PSG so far this campaign.