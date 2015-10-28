Ibrahimovic may finish career at PSG - agent

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being chased by several clubs, but his agent insists the striker could finish his career at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibrahimovic, 34, has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 giants, with Manchester United touted as among his possible destinations.

But the Sweden international's agent, Mino Raiola, said there were no guarantees Ibrahimovic would leave PSG.

"There are many clubs that are trying to recruit Ibrahimovic, certainly, but for now, we don't take care of it," he told RMC.

"He has a contract with Paris and we didn't agree with any other club."

Ibrahimovic, who is contracted until 2016, may yet finish his career at PSG, a club he joined three years ago.

The former AC Milan and Inter striker has scored seven league goals in as many games this season.

"There are clubs who want him, that's OK, because he is a great striker," Raiola said.

"But that doesn't mean that he will not stay at PSG. He will remain this season, and perhaps even more."

Raiola said Ibrahimovic's critics had been "unfair" after the striker's form was questioned earlier in the campaign.

He believes his client is better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"For me, he remains the strongest and most complete striker available in the world. All the clubs want him," Raiola said.

"Every transfer window I note that there are 30 clubs who want him. He is stronger than Ronaldo and Messi."