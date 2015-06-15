Ibrahimovic open to Milan return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic refused to distance himself from speculation linking him with a Milan comeback.

Ibrahimovic shrugged off rumours that he is set to leave French champions Paris Saint-Germain for Milan prior to Sweden's Euro 2016 qualifier against Montenegro.

The 33-year-old was quizzed about his future again following Sunday's 3-1 win - inspired by his brace - and the former Milan striker left the door open for a return to the Italian giants.

"I have one year left on my contract with PSG and no other plans, but then things can change from one day to the next," Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying by Football Italia.

"I think that the older I get, and now I'm a father, I think differently about choosing a club.

"It's not just the football aspect that needs to be right, it's how your family settle and what kind of city you'll be living in."

Milan are unable to offer UEFA Champions League football, having finished the 2014-15 Serie A season in 10th position.

However, Ibrahimovic said: "A lot of people think it’s all about the Champions League, but that's not true. I want to be at a club where I enjoy myself, have a good time and play fun football.

"If I don't win the Champions League, believe me, my career will have been magical anyway."

Ibrahimovic, who moved to PSG from Milan in 2012, spent two years at the San Siro, winning the 2010-11 Serie A title.

The veteran scored 56 goals in 85 matches for Milan.