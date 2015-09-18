Ibrahimovic reserves city square for Malmo trip

Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims he has hired out the central square in Malmo in order to screen the clash with Paris Saint-Germain on a big screen.

The Sweden star said it felt "like a dream" to play against his boyhood side this week as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Malmo 2-0 in the first game of the Champions League group stage.

Ibrahimovic has now opted to take special measures in order to ensure that his return to the city is enjoyed by as many local fans as possible.

Writing on his official Facebook page, he said: "I have previously said that the game will be heard all over Malmo. Now I've also made sure that all of Malmo will be able to watch the game.

"I've booked the Main Square where the game on Nov. ???? will be broadcast live. All are welcome! More surprises await that day.

"I'm on my way ..."

Ibrahimovic, who began his professional career with Malmo in 1999, has been passed fit by PSG coach Laurent Blanc to face Reims in Ligue 1 on Saturday.