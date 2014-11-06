Ibrahimovic returns to training for PSG

The Sweden captain has been struggling with a heel injury in recent weeks and last featured for the French champions in a 1-1 draw with Lyon in September.

However, the talismanic 33-year-old could now be set to feature in the top-of-the-table meeting with leaders Marseille after resuming training in the French capital.

PSG confirmed Ibrahimovic's return via an image on their official Twitter account, accompanied with the message "@Ibra_official is back in training!"

Ibrahimovic was absent as PSG booked their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League with victory over APOEL in midweek.

Coach Laurent Blanc confirmed Ibrahimovic's absence in the pre-match news conference ahead of that clash, stating "He is not far, but is still missing something".

However, Blanc also explained that it had been more a case of Ibrahimovic regaining his touch rather than recovering from a physical problem, suggesting the forward could return for Sunday's clash at the Parc des Princes.