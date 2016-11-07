Ibrahimovic says sorry after fifth booking

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said sorry after a late booking at Swansea City ensured he will be suspended when Arsenal come to Old Trafford.

The Swede scored twice in a 3-1 win at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday to end a six-game goalless streak in the Premier League, chalking up two landmarks in the process.

Ibrahimovic netted the Premier League's 25,000th goal before making it 3-0 with the 400th of his club career.

But he was frustrated at being cautioned after a coming together with Leroy Fer, which rules him out of Arsenal's visit on 19 November.

He told MUTV: "Every time I try to play my game by being strong, and going into the tackles, or whatever it is, I get a yellow card.

"I don't know what the explanation was because I think I was too tired and I didn't hear him [the referee].

"It is what it is. In England, the football is hard, it's physical. I just have to accept it. I've got to be professional. I'm sorry I am suspended for the next game. I wish I wasn't as it's a game I really wanted to play in. But I have trust in my team-mates and the team and I know they can do fine also without me."

The result snapped a four-match winless run for United in the top flight. Jose Mourinho's side sit sixth in the table.