Ibrahimovic says sorry after fifth booking
Having received his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season on Sunday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the visit of Arsenal.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said sorry after a late booking at Swansea City ensured he will be suspended when Arsenal come to Old Trafford.
The Swede scored twice in a 3-1 win at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday to end a six-game goalless streak in the Premier League, chalking up two landmarks in the process.
Ibrahimovic netted the Premier League's 25,000th goal before making it 3-0 with the 400th of his club career.
But he was frustrated at being cautioned after a coming together with Leroy Fer, which rules him out of Arsenal's visit on 19 November.
He told MUTV: "Every time I try to play my game by being strong, and going into the tackles, or whatever it is, I get a yellow card.
"I don't know what the explanation was because I think I was too tired and I didn't hear him [the referee].
"It is what it is. In England, the football is hard, it's physical. I just have to accept it. I've got to be professional. I'm sorry I am suspended for the next game. I wish I wasn't as it's a game I really wanted to play in. But I have trust in my team-mates and the team and I know they can do fine also without me."
The result snapped a four-match winless run for United in the top flight. Jose Mourinho's side sit sixth in the table.
