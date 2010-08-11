Ibrahimovic scores on Sweden return

The Barcelona forward, who quit internationals last year following Sweden's failure to qualify for the World Cup before making a retirement u-turn, sidefooted home Pontus Wernbloom's pass from close range after four minutes.

Partnered up front by PSV Eindhoven's Ola Toivonen, Ibrahimovic revelled in the free role granted to him by new coach Erik Hamren and delighted the home crowd with his full range of flicks and feints, before tiring as half-time approached. He was replaced by Tobias Hysen after 59 minutes.

Sweden dominated the first half, with Emir Bajrami scoring his first international goal to put the Swedes 2-0 up in the 39th minute. The winger curled home the rebound after his initial shot hit the post.

In the 56th minute it was Toivonen's turn as he headed home to end the game as a contest and a rash of substitutions by both sides followed.

With the Swedes displaying some crisp passing and their forwards constantly shifting position, the Scots spent much of the game on the backfoot and created few goalscoring opportunities.

The best of these fell to striker Kris Boyd but his volley in the 67th minute was kept out by the foot of goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson. He was put through again in the 81st minute only to scoop his effort over the bar.

"If I was to be critical of anything, maybe we should have scored another goal, but I'm not going to be critical tonight," a delighted Hamren told reporters."

