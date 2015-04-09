Ibrahimovic slapped with four-match suspension

The Sweden striker hit the headlines once again when he was caught on camera cursing the performance of referee Lionel Jaffredo in PSG's 3-2 Ligue 1 loss.

Ibrahimovic appeared to say: "[I've] played 15 years I've never seen a referee this s*** country. Don't even deserve PSG to be in this country. F****** too good for all of you."

The former Barcelona and Inter man subsequently issued an apology, stating that his words "were directed neither towards France nor towards the French", but that has not helped him avoid sanction.

Ibrahimovic will miss Ligue 1 fixtures against Nice, Lille and Metz with the fourth game of his ban suspended.

The suspension kicks in on April 14, meaning his availability for Saturday's Coupe de la Ligue final against Bastia is unaffected.