Ibrahimovic wants to prove he is not finished, says Raiola

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is desperate to prove he is not yet finished at the highest level, agent Mino Raiola has said.

The Sweden international's future remains the subject of intense speculation as he heads into the final few months of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with offers for the 34-year-old, while possible moves to Qatar or MLS have also been mooted.

Raiola would not offer any indication as to Ibrahimovic's intentions beyond trying to reach the Champions League final, but stressed he would be unlikely to accept a substantial pay packet rather than embrace the chance to stay in one of the top leagues.

"Zlatan knows what he needs and what he wants to do. I wants to play in the final of the Champions League and, if possible, to win it," Raiola told RMC.

"It would be strange if he had no offers. It's the same for [PSG defender] Maxwell. Zlatan has priorities, like finishing the season and having a good Euros. The rest is down to me.

"We won't rush, we'll make the right decision. Zlatan is not a normal player, like Maxwell. He's motivated. He doesn't need a financial motivation to keep going, he wants to prove he can still play at the highest level."

Ligue 1 champions PSG face Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with the first leg taking place at Parc des Princes on Wednesday.