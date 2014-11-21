Icardi can reach the top at Inter, says Milito
Mauro Icardi has the potential to achieve big things for club and country, according to Diego Milito.
The Inter forward has scored seven goals in Serie A this season, leading to talk of him adding to his solitary cap for Argentina.
Former Argentina and San Siro favourite Milito believes the sky is the limit for the 21-year-old, with Inter an ideal place to learn his trade.
"Reaching the national team will depend on him," Milito told Perform regarding his compatriot. "I think he's a great player. I like how he plays. He's a goalscorer and, even at his young age, he's doing important things.
"[During] my time at Inter I reached the top of my game. On top of having a great season, personally speaking, I also had the opportunity to win titles with the team.
"I always say Inter, at least during the time I was there, with [Massimo] Moratti and his family, are a huge club which is run like a family. That makes you feel comfortable when you're there."
Roberto Mancini returned to Inter as head coach last week and faces a Milan derby in his first game at the helm on Sunday.
Victory would take Inter above their rivals in the Italian top flight.
