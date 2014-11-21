Icardi can reach the top at Inter, says Milito

The Inter forward has scored seven goals in Serie A this season, leading to talk of him adding to his solitary cap for Argentina.

Former Argentina and San Siro favourite Milito believes the sky is the limit for the 21-year-old, with Inter an ideal place to learn his trade.

"Reaching the national team will depend on him," Milito told Perform regarding his compatriot. "I think he's a great player. I like how he plays. He's a goalscorer and, even at his young age, he's doing important things.

"[During] my time at Inter I reached the top of my game. On top of having a great season, personally speaking, I also had the opportunity to win titles with the team.

"I always say Inter, at least during the time I was there, with [Massimo] Moratti and his family, are a huge club which is run like a family. That makes you feel comfortable when you're there."

Roberto Mancini returned to Inter as head coach last week and faces a Milan derby in his first game at the helm on Sunday.

Victory would take Inter above their rivals in the Italian top flight.