Icardi happy at Inter amid Arsenal rumours

Mauro Icardi her reiterated his commitment to Inter to quash speculation that he could be on the verge of a move to Arsenal.

Icardi's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has previously hinted that the 23-year-old striker could seek to leave San Siro this close season and was in London on Wednesday, further fuelling talk that a switch to Arsenal was on the cards.

But, speaking after Inter's 2-1 friendly win over Real Salt Lake, their captain insisted he was going nowhere.

"I am here and I am fine here," Icardi told Corriere Dello Sport. "I always say I have a contract until 2019 with Inter, my team.

"Other things must speak now. I work to improve myself, to play well and to impress the coach.

"I am going to be here until 2019. I have a contract and we love it in Milan. The whole family wants to stay.

"It doesn't distract me. I've been at Inter for three years and it's been the same thing every season. I'm an Interista."

Icardi's desire to remain with Inter can be seen as a further blow to Arsene Wenger in his bid to bolster Arsenal's attacking options ahead of the new season.

Last month, England striker Jamie Vardy opted to sign a new contract with Premier League champions Leicester City instead of moving to Emirates Stadium.