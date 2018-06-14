Icardi is happy at Inter – Zanetti

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti insisted Mauro Icardi was happy at the club despite reports linking the forward with a move.

Icardi, 25, has been linked with a switch to Serie A champions Juventus after scoring 29 goals last season.

But Zanetti played down a potential exit for Icardi, who is contracted until 2021.

"Icardi is very important for us. He is our captain," he told Italia 1.

"We have always said we want him to stay. There are no problems and he is happy to be in Milan."

Icardi has spent five seasons at Inter, scoring at least 26 goals in three of his past four campaigns.