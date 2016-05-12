Icardi: I'm absolutely staying at Inter

Inter captain Mauro Icardi reassured fans over his future at the Serie A club, insisting he is "absolutely" staying in Milan.

Icardi has been linked with a move away from San Siro amid interest from Premier League trio Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, with the Argentina international himself previously hinting at a transfer.

However, the 23-year-old forward - who has scored 16 goals in the Serie A this season - said he is not planning on leaving anytime soon.

"I have a contract until 2019 and there are a few years to go yet," he told reporters at a charity event.

"I will absolutely stay here.

"Do I want to become the new Javier Zanetti? Steady on, that's a lot of years. I am happy to be here and to be wearing his armband.

"If I get to remain as many years as he did, then I'll be even happier."

Inter - fourth in the standings - close out the season at Sassuolo on Saturday.