Icardi insists he wants to stay at Inter Milan
Mauro Icardi insists that he wants to remain at Inter next season, unless the club decide he is no longer part of their plans.
The Argentinian, who joined from Sampdoria in the close-season, has scored eight goals in 19 Serie A appearances in 2013-14, with Inter set to claim a place in next year's UEFA Europa League.
And the 21-year-old striker is keen to stay at San Siro, despite speculation linking him with a move away.
"I have never said certain things, I want to make my career here at Inter," he told Sky Sport 24.
"If Inter send me away then I will leave.
"I want to continue doing what I have been doing this year and learning new things every year.
"Other clubs want me? They'll have to think of someone else."
