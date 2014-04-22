Icardi insists he wants to stay at Inter Milan

The Argentinian, who joined from Sampdoria in the close-season, has scored eight goals in 19 Serie A appearances in 2013-14, with Inter set to claim a place in next year's UEFA Europa League.

And the 21-year-old striker is keen to stay at San Siro, despite speculation linking him with a move away.

"I have never said certain things, I want to make my career here at Inter," he told Sky Sport 24.

"If Inter send me away then I will leave.

"I want to continue doing what I have been doing this year and learning new things every year.

"Other clubs want me? They'll have to think of someone else."