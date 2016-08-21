Icardi looking forward to 'many years' at Inter

Despite reported interest from a host of clubs throughout Europe, Mauro Icardi has appeared to pledge his future to Inter.

Inter's captain has been heavily linked with a move away from San Siro in this transfer window, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Napoli reportedly keen to acquire the striker's services.

However, the 23-year-old - who netted 16 Serie A goals last term - has now moved to put those rumours to rest, using his official Instagram account to show his commitment to Inter as Frank de Boer's men prepare to face Chievo in their opening game of the new campaign on Sunday.

The Argentina international said: "The start of a new season, with new goals but always with the same love for three years for this shirt... And many others..."

Icardi, who is reportedly close to agreeing a new deal with Inter, arrived from Sampdoria in 2013 and has scored 52 goals from 105 appearances for the club in all competitions.