Icardi: Lopez is ignorant as feud continues

Inter captain Mauro Icardi labelled Maxi Lopez ignorant after the Torino striker refused a handshake as the pair's bitter feud continued on Sunday.

A strange football love triangle has developed since Icardi married former Sampdoria team-mate Lopez's ex-wife Wanda Nara, just several months after she divorced the Argentinean in 2013.

The fall-out intensified when Icardi got a tattoo of Lopez's three children on his arm, with the latter then refusing to shake the hand of his countryman in a Serie A fixture in April 2014.

And in another episode of the clash, dubbed the 'Wanda derby', Lopez bypassed Icardi again before kick-off as Torino stunned Inter 2-1 at San Siro.

"Unfortunately these things happen, it depends on the ignorance of certain people," Icardi is quoted as telling Mediaset Premium.

"I gave my hand, I am polite."

Icardi thought he had the last laugh when he converted a 17th-minute penalty on Sunday, but Torino rallied with two goals in the second half to see off nine-man Inter, who had Miranda and Yuto Nagatomo sent off after the break.