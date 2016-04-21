Icardi open to Inter exit

Mauro Icardi has suggested he could leave Inter at the end of the season if the right offer comes in for his services.

The prolific attacker has been linked with clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal in recent weeks, but had been adamant that he is happy to stay at San Siro.

However, the 23-year-old has now hinted a transfer could be an option after all.

"Will I stay at Inter if we don't qualify for the Champions League? I'm here to win with this club, but if any offers come in, then we have got to talk about them with the club or with whoever deals with it," Icardi told Mediaset.

The striker, who joined Inter from Sampdoria in July 2013, has a contract until June 2019.

He has scored 15 goals in 30 Serie A appearances this campaign.