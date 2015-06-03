Icardi pens Inter extension

Argentina striker Mauro Icardi has pledged his future to Inter by agreeing a new four-year contract at San Siro.

Icardi's form in front of goal has been a rare high point in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Roberto Mancini's side, who finished eighth in Serie A and missed out on European qualification for the first time since 1999.

Despite that disappointment, Icardi has committed his immediate future to the club, in an attempt to cease rumours linking him to the likes of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

"All players want to be in the Champions League, but I'm happy here at Inter and hope I can qualify for that competition next year with a great Nerazzurri side," he said after scoring twice Sunday's season-ending 4-3 win over Empoli."

Icardi finished the season as joint-top goal scorer in Serie A with Luca Toni, the pair netting 22 goals.