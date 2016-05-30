Icardi, Perisic not for sale at any price - Inter

Inter president Erick Thohir has stressed they have no intention of selling key players such as Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic.

Both Icardi and Perisic have been linked with a move away from San Siro as they could be forced to sell some players during the close-season in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, Thohir has made it clear Icardi and Perisic are two of the players who are not for sale at any price.

"Of course, we would have liked to qualify for the Champions League, but qualifying for the Europa League is not a disaster," Thohir told Corriere dello Sport.

"It would be a problem if we were not qualifying for European football at all. That is why we will not be selling six first-team regulars or so. We might sell two or three players, but no more.

"Players like Icardi, Perisic and Miranda are Inter players and we will tell anyone who makes an approach that they are not for sale.

"We have a strategy. We need at least 16 players who are at the same level."

Inter have been heavily linked with a move for Lazio winger Antonio Candreva in recent weeks, but Thohir is adamant the Italy international is not a transfer target as things stand.

"Candreva? I don't think we will be doing business with Lazio," Thohir added.

"We already have Icardi, Perisic, Eder, [Rodrigo] Palacio, [Jonathan] Biabiany and [Stevan] Jovetic in attack. Where would Candreva play if we signed him as well? I have not met with anyone from Lazio to discuss any transfer.

"We would have to sell an attacker before thinking about a potential move for Candreva."