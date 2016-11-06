Icardi wants an Italian coach at Inter amid Pioli, Marcelino links

With Stefano Pioli and Marcelino believed to be leading the race to be appointed the next permanent Inter coach, captain Mauro Icardi believes they would be better served by an Italian.

An official club statement prior to Sunday's 3-0 victory over Crotone confirmed a replacement for Frank de Boer, sacked last Tuesday, would be appointed within 48 hours.

Former Lazio coach Pioli is thought to be in pole position to take over, but ex-Villarreal boss Marcelino has also been heavily linked.

After adding a late double to Ivan Perisic's opener to ensure interim coach Stefano Vecchi departed on the back of a victory, Icardi offered his opinion that the reins should be handed to an Italian.

"It's not up to me to say what is the right choice, it's up to the club," the Inter captain told Mediaset Premium.

"If an Italian coach arrives it is better because he knows the Italian league. We are almost at Christmas and there is not time to lose."

Victory ensured Inter will spend the international break in the top half of the table, with a local derby against AC Milan next up when domestic action resumes.

Icardi is delighted the Nerazzurri will head into that match following a win and hopes a push for the Champions League can still materialise.

"It is a victory that gives us peace of mind to prepare for the derby," he continued.

"I do my job, which is to score goals, and Perisic was also on target today.

"Everyone understands the situation at the moment. The victory was needed, we played well and we were playing in their half of the field.

"The Champions League is always the team's main goal and we have to continue doing well. Let's see where we are in May."