Iceland goalkeeper Alex Runarsson joins Arsenal on four-year deal

Arsenal have announced the signing of goalkeeper Alex Runarsson on a four-year contract from Dijon.

The 25-year-old Iceland international joined the Ligue 1 club in July 2018 and made 13 appearances in all competitions last season.

The deal is reported to be worth around £1million and will see Runarsson provide cover for Bernd Leno after Emiliano Martinez left to join Aston Villa.

Welcome to The Arsenal, Alex Runarsson 🔴— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 21, 2020

“I’m just extremely happy, extremely proud, it is a big day for me and my family. I can’t wait to get started,” Runarsson said on his new club’s website.

“It is one of the biggest clubs in the world – they’ve won the Premier League (top division) 13 times, the FA Cup 14 times, it is a huge club and obviously playing in the Premier League as well, it is a win-win situation.

“I know it is going to be a lot of hard work, but I am ready to do everything I can to get the most amount of minutes as possible.”

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta added: “We want to create healthy competition for places and we look forward to seeing Alex bring further depth to the goalkeeping position.”