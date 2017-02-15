Ich bin ein Darmstadter? - Bundesliga strugglers extend Obama invite

Fresh from surprising Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on Saturday, Darmstadt are courting celebrity backing in their fight against Bundesliga relegation, inviting Barack Obama to watch a match.

According to Hessischer Rundfunk, Darmstadt are - somewhat unusually - the only European football team the former United States president follows on Twitter.

And that has prompted the Lilies to try to encourage the 55-year-old, who vacated the White House last month, to make the journey across the Atlantic.

"Barack Obama, we've heard you follow us as the only European soccer club on Twitter," German-born US international Terrence Boyd said in a video posted via the social media platform.

"It's a huge honour for us at Darmstadt 98. Now you've got a little bit more time for yourself we'd like to invite you to a game of the Lilien at the Bollenfalltor.

"We've got a fitting jersey for you as well, so see you at the Bolle."

Dear , since we are apparently already the only European soccer club you follow on Twitter: See you at our stadium? February 15, 2017

Despite that shock win over Dortmund, Darmstadt need all the help they can get as they seek to avoid the drop. Coached by former Germany international Torsten Frings, the team are bottom of the table, seven points off the safety of 15th place.