“If I stayed at Sundowns, I wasn’t going to play” - Mahlambi on AmaZulu move

Phakamani Mahlambi says he moved to AmaZulu to get back to the player everyone knows as it was clear, after a conversation with Manqoba Mngqithi, that he wasn’t going to get game time at Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

The 23-year-old attacker joined AmaZulu on transfer deadline day this Monday in a season-long deal and was unveiled by his new club the very next day.

The winger moved to Downs after a difficult spell in Egypt with Al Ahly in 2018 but he has failed to reach his potential in a competitive squad.

After the Brazilians made a number of signings for the 2020/21 campaign the forward says he had to have a discussion with joint head coach Mngqithi on the way forward.

“I had a conversation with coach Manqoba,” he said during his unveiling.

“He told me and explained everything and I could understand (his reasons) and it was then my intention to leave and get back to playing again. I want people to see the Phakamani that they all know.”

“If I stayed at Sundowns, it was clear that I wasn’t going to play,” said Mahlambi.

“I wasn’t going to be selected for the national team. So I had to find a way of me getting game-time so that the national team coach can be able to select me again.”