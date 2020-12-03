“If I stayed at Sundowns, I wasn’t going to play” - Mahlambi on AmaZulu move
By Dean Workman
Phakamani Mahlambi says he moved to AmaZulu to get back to the player everyone knows as it was clear, after a conversation with Manqoba Mngqithi, that he wasn’t going to get game time at Mamelodi Sundowns this season.
The 23-year-old attacker joined AmaZulu on transfer deadline day this Monday in a season-long deal and was unveiled by his new club the very next day.
The winger moved to Downs after a difficult spell in Egypt with Al Ahly in 2018 but he has failed to reach his potential in a competitive squad.
After the Brazilians made a number of signings for the 2020/21 campaign the forward says he had to have a discussion with joint head coach Mngqithi on the way forward.
“I had a conversation with coach Manqoba,” he said during his unveiling.
“He told me and explained everything and I could understand (his reasons) and it was then my intention to leave and get back to playing again. I want people to see the Phakamani that they all know.”
“If I stayed at Sundowns, it was clear that I wasn’t going to play,” said Mahlambi.
“I wasn’t going to be selected for the national team. So I had to find a way of me getting game-time so that the national team coach can be able to select me again.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.