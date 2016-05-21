Disappointed AC Milan captain Riccardo Montolivo felt his team deserved more from the Coppa Italia final after going down 1-0 to Juventus.

Milan produced a spirited display in Rome and outplayed Juve at stages during 90 minutes, but came unstuck in extra time as substitute Alvaro Morata netted a dramatic winner.

With 10 minutes remaining in the second period of extra time, Morata swept home Juan Cuadrado's cross to leave Milan contemplating what could have been in the Italian capital.

"It's disappointing, as if it was a boxing match we'd have won on points," Montolivo told Rai Sport.

"Unfortunately you need that final moment to finish chances off and we lacked that, whereas Juve were clinical.

"If we had played this way throughout the season, it would've been a very different campaign.

"Now we have to put a line under it and evaluate where to go next. I think the team gave everything it had."