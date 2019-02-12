If Real Madrid don't want me, I'll leave – Marcelo

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo is prepared to leave the club if they no longer want him, but he remains optimistic about his standing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Brazil international Marcelo is enduring one of the most challenging seasons of his career this term, featuring only 12 times from a possible 23 LaLiga games.

Sergio Reguilon has been the main beneficiary of Marcelo's slump, with the Madrid youth product following Santiago Solari up from the club's Castilla side and making nine appearances on the left side of defence.

As such, media speculation has tentatively linked Marcelo with a move – Juventus touted as a potential destination.

Marcelo does not want to leave, but he will do if Madrid decide they want him out.

"If I am on the list of players [Madrid] want to sell, then they can pay me up and all is sorted," the 30-year-old told Esporte Interativo.

"I trust in myself, in my work, but if a day comes when Real Madrid do not want me, I'll go. I will be sad, but I'll go. But I am sure I will not be kicked out."

Marcelo acknowledged that his form this season has not been at his usual standard, though he is convinced that he is in good condition – all he is lacking is confidence.

"The level I have been showing is difficult to always maintain," he added. "I am a little below that level at the moment, but my career has been like that, some little dips, and unfortunately this season I had three injuries in two months.

"I went through a difficult period in my football and within the club, but that phase is over now, I need to play to get back to my usual form and confidence.

"But I feel good now, physically good, I am training strongly. I need to play to get back my confidence, but physically I am good."